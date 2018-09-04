Friday Night Highlights
GREENFIELD (Aug 30. 2018) – Greenfield/Northwestern was the lone WIVC-South team to pick up a victory in the first week of prep football, as the Tigers took down Mendon Unity 18-13 Friday night.
Charlie Turner had a pair of late sacks of Mendon Unity quarterback Jacob Presser inside the 30-yard line in the final moments to seal the win.
Denver Davenport scored twice in the first quarter, on a 12-yard run and on a 33-yard touchdown pass from jacob Lansaw to make it 12-0.
After Luke Jansen’s seven-yard run and subsequent PAT made it 12-7, Davenport countered with his third touchdown of the half, a four-yad run to make it 18-7.
Presser’s one-yard run in the third pulled Unity within 18-13.
Davenport finished with 103 yards on 19 carries for the Tigers. Lansaw completed six of 12 passes for 89 yards. Wade Stuart had two catches for 46 yards.
Vandalia 30, Gillespie 22
At Vandalia, the Miners came up a bit short in their season-opening trek to Fayette County.
Vandalia held on to beat the Miners, scoring in each quarter.
Vandalia held a 16-14 halftime lead, then took a 22-14 lead with a third quarter touchdown.
Both teams had a score in the fourth, but the Vandals held on to win the contest.
The Vandals were led by Trevor Smalls with 117 yards on 20 carries. Matthew Wells completed 12 of 14 passes for 194 yards and three scores. Garrett Austin had five catches for 79 yards.
Roxana 20, Southwestern 6
At Piasa, Pat Keith’s head coaching debut with the Piasa Birds against his former team came up short with the Shells defeating the Birds.
Roxana’s defense limited Southwestern to just 122 total yards, including 13 in passing yards.
Bobby Smith ran nine times for 41 yards. Blake Funk had 40 yards and a touchdown for Southwestern in the fourth quarter.
Roxana opened a 14-0 lead with two scores in the second, then added a third quarter touchdown.
Micheal Ilch ran for 139 yards on 31 carries and two scores for Roxana.
Staunton 48, Litchfield 0
At Litchfield, Staunton opened the season with a strong offensive first half in beating the Purple Panthers.
Staunton led 41-0 at the half en route to the victory.
Quarterback Griffin Bianco completed all seven passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.
Drew Mullinex rushed 15 times for 176 yard and two touchdowns. Bianco added two scores on the ground.
Cody Castaldi had two catches for 51 yards.
Van-Far 32, South Mac 0
At Vandalia, Mo., the South Mac Chargers second year of the co-op opened with a loss to the Indians.
Vandalia held a 12-0 halftime lead and expanded it in the second half.
Evan Morris injured a hip in the game and is lost for the season for South Mac.
South Mac was held to 27 yards of offense.
Braden Morris completed four of 12 passes for 14 yards. Quintin Kosowski had three catches for 13 yards.
Garrett Dickerson had 10 yards rushing on seven carries. Owen Scheller had eight punts, the longest of 44 yards.
Trent Bertelsmann had 10 tackles, five solo; Max Schwab had nine tackles, seven solo.
Maroa-Forsyth 35, North Mac 6
At Maroa, Bryce Hiler had a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for North Mac.
That made the score 14-6 Maroa-Forsyth. The Trojans scored 21 unanswered to win going away, 35-6 in the Sangamo Conference season opener.