Free throws late sink Cavaliers against Roxana

Zach Golenor scored 29 points, including all four free throws in the final seconds Friday night, as Roxana held off Carlinville 47-45 in South Central Conference action.

Roxana improved to 10-13 overall, 3-2 in the SCC. Carlinville fell to 4-19, 0-3.

In the first quarter, Golenor had eight points, including a pair of three-pointers, for a 13-4 lead for the Shells.

Carlinville got a late three-pointer from Konnor Emmons and trailed 13-7 after one quarter.

The Cavies came up with a spectacular second quarter, outscoring the Shells 15-4 and taking a five point lead to halftime, 22-17.

Adam Walton and Brady Jamieson combined for nine points in the quarter, as the Cavies made six of 10 shots from the field in building the lead.

In the third quarter, the Shells managed to come back to grab the lead on a couple of occasions.

Walton hit a field goal to tie the game 27-27 after three quarters.

Jamieson’s rebound basket gave the Cavies a 29-27 lead, but Golenor and company would regain the lead at 32-29 and not trail again.

The Cavies got within 37-36 on a Walton three-pointer and were within 39-37 with 1:56 to play.

Carlinville then forced a turnover and what appeared to be a game-tying layup, but the unfortunate sequence of events would not allow the ball to get into the hoop and Roxana got the rebound, keeping the lead.

Zach Haas hit a shot with 1:07 remaining and two Golenor free throws extended Roxana’s lead to 43-37.

Jake Hannig drilled a three-pointer from the left corner, and a steal and layup by Jamieson with 14.9 seconds left made it 43-42.

Golenor made all four free throws in the final 12 seconds of the game to extend the lead to 47-42.

Joe Fraser hit a three-pointer at the final horn to make the final score of 47-45.

Carlinville was 17 of 47 from the field and six of nine at the foul line with 10 turnovers. Jamieson scored 16 points; Walton 12; Emmons, Fraser and Hannig five each and Garrett Campbell two points.

Haas added 11 points for Roxana, which was 16 of 40 from the field, eight of 12 at the foul line with 11 turnovers.

In the JV game, Jarret Easterday scored 21 and Finn Bowman 10 in the Cavies 49-35 victory.

Pana 62, Carlinville 37

On Saturday, the Cavaliers returned to the road, headed to Pana for a makeup conference game with the Panthers.

Pana’s offense would persevere in a 62-37 victory, improving to 11-9 on the season. Carlinville dropped to 4-20, 0-4 in the conference.

Walton had all seven of his points in the first quarter as the Cavies tried to stay close. Adam Miller with seven points and Nick McMillen with six helped the Panthers to a 21-15 lead after one quarter.

Miller and McMillen teamed for 11 points in quarter two, and an 18-6 run put the Panthers ahead 39-21 at the half. Pana would lead 49-27 through three quarters.

Nine players did score for Carlinville, led by Walton with seven; Fraser had six; Nick Walton five; Easterday four; Jamieson four; Hannig four; Campbell three; Josh Hinzman two and Emmons two. The Cavies made seven of 13 free throws.

Miller had 17 points; McMillen 12 and Kyle Lynch 11 for Pana, which made 12 of 16 free throws.

Carlinville won the JV contest 57-47 behind Easterday’s 25 points.