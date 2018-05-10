Free shred event offered May 12

LITCHFIELD (May 10, 2018) – Representative Avery Bourne and First National Bank of Litchfield will host a free shred event at the Litchfield School District office from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 12. All district residents may bring a maximum of two bags of confidential documents to be shredded.

“Consumer fraud and identity theft are a growing problem in our communities,” said Bourne. “As an effort to prevent this type of crime from happening, I am encouraging our residents to come out and have their personal documents safely and securely destroyed at no charge.”

The shred truck will be located in the parking lot of the office, which is located at 1702 North State Street in Litchfield. Participants can leave their documents to be shredded on-site or park in the lot while the shredding takes place. This free service is for residential use only, not businesses, and bags will be accepted until the truck reaches capacity.