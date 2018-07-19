Free core crusher class offered July 19

LITCHFIELD (July 19, 2018) – HSHS St. Francis Hospital, in partnership with Snap Fitness in Litchfield, is offering a free “Core Crusher” class at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 19, at Snap Fitness, located at 900 West Union in Litchfield.

The class is part of the GO! 217 initiative to keep community members moving and to improve the overall health of everyone who lives in the 217 area code.

Class participants will work on core power, strength and stability during this 30-minute workout. Core exercises train the muscles in the pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen to work together in harmony, leading to better balance and stability in daily activities.

Registration is not required. The class is open to all levels, and beginners are welcome. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat (optional) and a drink.

See more about upcoming community workouts and receive fitness and diet tips at the GO! 217 Facebook page, facebook.com/GO217. For more information, email go217@hshs.org.