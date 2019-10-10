Fred Leonard “Lenny” Pezold

Fred Leonard “Lenny” Pezold, 83, of Walshville, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 5:55 a.m. peacefully ​ at home surrounded by his family​

He was born, March 26, 1936 in Jennings, Mo., the​ oldest of nine children of Fred Celine (Aubuchon) Pezold. ​

Fred married Loretta (Gruenloh) May 18, 1957 in Florissant, Mo.

He is survived by Loretta, his wife of 62 years. In 1963, Fred and Loretta moved to their farm in Walshville.​

Fred attended Holy Cross Catholic School in Baden, Mo.​ He was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Mt. Olive.​

Fred is survived by nine children, Kenny Pezold of Sorento; ​Diane Spinner of Litchfield; Charles (Robin) Pezold of Litchfield; ​Teresa Thiessen of Litchfield; Wayne (Angie) Pezold of Litchfield;​ Larry (Dawn) Pezold of Litchfield; Linda (Brian) Metz of Normal; ​ Doug (Jenny) Pezold of Walshville; and Cheryl (Kyle) Frerichs of Litchfield.​

Fred has 26 grandchildren, Brett Pezold ​Mollee (Ali) Pezold, Dee (Brian) Leitschuh, Renee (Trent) Laughlin, Dana (Tyson)​ Holshouser, Ryan (Brittany) Pezold, Kelsey (Michael) Baldwin,​ Cassandra (Chris) Roach, Valerie (Josh) Cain,​ Eric (Jamie) Ernst, Jennifer (Jake) Fleming, Kevin (Tiffany) Pezold , Kyle Pezold, Katie (Brian) McIntyre,​ Jake (Casey) Pezold , Sara (Will) Houk, Staci Roper,​ Paige Metz, Austin Metz, Brittney (Dane) Fletcher,​ Logan (Shawna) Pezold, Brooke Pezold, Emily Frerichs and Abby​ Frerichs. He was also survived by 26 great-grandchildren.​

He is survived by his siblings, Bill (Sandi) Pezold, Jack (JoRhee) Pezold, Celine Livingston, Tom Pezold, Ralph (Nancy) Pezold, and Viola Gruenloh (sister-in-law) and Paul (Lore) Gruenloh (brother-in-law).​

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David and Mark Pezold, sister Shirley Siebels,​

brothers-in-law George Siebels, Steve Livingston; and Mel Gruenloh; sister-in-law Sarah Pezold, son-in-law Mike Spinner; and grandson Layton Pezold.​

Fred was a devout Catholic who spent his entire life farming​ and, in recent years, loved hauling grain in his semi. He enjoyed traveling and collecting tractors​ and especially loved spending time with family.

​Visitation took place Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Mt. Olive, and a rosary was led by Father Thomas Hagstrom.

Visitation also occurred Oct. 9 prior to a funeral mass, with Hagsrom and father Larry Anschutz​ officiating.

Burial was in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Olive.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Trinity Cemetery, masses and the Pezold Strong Memorial Scholarship​.

Online condolences can be made at www.beckerandson.com​.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive was in charge of arrangements.