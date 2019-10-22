Francis Eugene “Dutch” Jennings

Francis Eugene “Dutch” Jennings, 95, of Carlinville, formerly of Roodhouse and Chesterfield, passed away Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Francis was born on September 18, 1924 to Arnold and Alice (Sullivan) Jennings in Chesterfield. He married Marjorie Ruth Pryde, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 14, 2017.

Dutch was a roundhouse foreman for GM&O Railroad for 42 years. He owned and operated “Dutch’s Bar” in Roodhouse, was a member of Carlinville Emmanuel Baptist Church, Carpenters for Christ and the Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief. He loved to garden and work around the house. In his earlier years, he loved hunting, fishing and bowling.

Francis is survived by his three sons, Kevin (Patti) Jennings of Olathe, Kan.; Blaise (Marga) Jennings of Shipman; and Kyle Jennings of Roodhouse; five daughters, Cathy (Gary) Grim of Phoenix, Ariz.; Donna (Brent) Younkin of Glendale, Ariz; Becky (Don) Bickhaus of Quincy; Traci Castleberry of Hillview; and Lisa Jennings of Carlinville; 18 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, Mike (Jonie) Jennings of Carlock; Jimmy Jennings of Bloomington; sister, Sally Foster of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.

Francis “Dutch” was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Alice Jennings, wife, Marjorie Ruth Jennings, and daughter, Denise Wear.

Visitation was Oct. 23 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

A funeral service took place Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, with the Rev. Cliff Woodman, officiating.

Burial took place in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorials are suggested to Carpenters For Christ.

