Frances “Tim” Wiles

Frances “Tim” Wiles, 96, of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2021 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Frances was born on Jan. 5, 1925 to Vonley and Ella (Clardy) Hewitt in Sapulpa, OK.

She married Earl J. Wiles at the Chesterfield United Church in Chesterfield on April 24, 1949. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2014.

Fran was a 1942 graduate of Chesterfield High School and then graduated from Illinois State University Business School.

Fran was the secretary for her husband’s business, R. E. Wiles Trucking Service in Carlinville for its duration. Afterwards, she was the secretary for Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance and then Dixon Insurance Agency, both in Carlinville, retiring at the age of 82.

Tim was a member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church and a past member of the Eastern Star.

She bowled on the Tuesday night ladies league, enjoyed ceramics, playing cards, and mostly going to every function her grandsons were involved in. She often pointed out to her grandsons that she played basketball at Chesterfield High School.

Frances is survived by her son, Greg (Debra) Wiles of Carlinville; grandson, Brett Wiles of Carlinville; sisters, Grace Huyear of Carlinville, Ione Lynne of Springfield; four nieces and two nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by her parents, Vonley and Ella Hewitt; husband, Earl J. Wiles; grandson, Nathan Wiles (Jan. 23, 2016); brother, Edwin Hewitt; sisters, Marie Snidle, Betty Starkweather, one niece and three nephews.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in Carlinville at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to either the Carlinville Food Pantry or the Carlinville Senior Citizen’s Center.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.