Frances Joyce Rauzi, 76

GILLESPIE (July 10, 2018) – Frances “Joyce” Rauzi, 76, of Gillespie passed away at 7:05 p.m., Sunday, July 1, 2018, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Chesterfield to Robert and Irene (Schaaf) Burns.

Ms. Rauzi was a cook for McLintock’s in Standard City.

Surviving are four daughters, Alice Fay Hayworth of Virden, Terri Dugan of Anamosa, Iowa, Karen Rauzi of Carlinville and Patti Kromer of Palmyra; a son, Barry Rauzi of Carlinville; a brother, Lenny (Dotti) Burns of Carlinville; and a ssiter, Kathy Brimberry of Arnold, Mo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Vance, and a brother, Dick Burns.

Her remains will be cremated, and public services will be scheduled at a later date. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.