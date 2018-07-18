Frances J. Rauzi, 76

GILLESPIE (July 18, 2018) – Frances “Joyce” Rauzi, 76, of Gillespie passed away at 7:05 p.m., Sunday, July 1, 2018, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Chesterfield to Robert and Irene (Schaaf) Burns.

Ms. Rauzi was a cook for McLintock’s in Standard City.

Surviving are four daughters, Terri Dugan of Anamosa, Iowa, Karen Rauzi of Carlinville, Patti Kromer of Palmyra and Alice Hayworth of Virden; a son, Barry Rauzi of Carlinville; a brother, Lenny (Dotti) Burns of Carlinville; and a sister, Kathy Brimberry of Arnold, Mo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Vance, and a brother, Dick Burns.

A celebration of life service will be held from 4-8 pm., Sunday, July 29, at the banquet hall of McLintock’s Steak House and Saloon in Standard City. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

