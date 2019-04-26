Fran Struble honored at FCA banquet

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Recently, Carlinville native Fran Struble was recognized as recipient of the Hall Coaching Award during the 2019 Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) banquet at Greenville University.

Struble spent 38 seasons with the Carlinville High School volleyball program. She led the Lady Cavaliers to 22 regional championships, nine sectional titles and a third-place finish at the 2009 Illinois High School Association Class 2A state tournament – all while posting a career record of 930-279 over the course of her memorable career. Struble has also dedicated a part of her life to teaching as well as coaching middle school volleyball. She retired in 2017, which marked the 30th consecutive season that CHS had accomplished the feat of a 20-win campaign. Kaitie Hammann took over the position last fall.

Despite having legendary statistics on her coaching resume, Struble is in full belief that there is a lot more to life than just winning and losing a sporting event. Over 15 years ago, Struble helped to organize a Huddle – a certified group bible study or devotion for coaches and athletes – in Carlinville. Furthermore, her organization has been engaging in an ongoing project – currently for nine years – to help raise money for a young child over in Uganda, named James. This team effort has allowed him to have clean water, schooling, medication, as well as some other useful needs for his family.

“We raise money each year to help pay his monthly support as a way to help kids understand that there are children that are way less priviledged than they are. They don’t think about a phone or anything else other than a dirt floor. So, my idea was to show how important it is to give and reach out to others when they need it,” said Struble.

Aside from all of the memories that she had made with her volleyball squad over the years, this event was just as special for Struble as a dedicated follower and team member of Christ.

“This ranks right up at the top because of kids as well as my love and understanding of God’s love. It is more important to give rather than recieve. You don’t have to give multi-millions. Every little bit that you provide counts and is just as important to someone’s life,” stated Struble.

Struble encourages all middle and high school athletes to become FCA Huddle members.

“I recommend that a kid takes part just to be able to share God at school, because we have that opportunity,” said Struble.

Fran Struble addresses the crowd at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet held at Greenville University. Struble received the Hall Coaching Award. Photo provided.