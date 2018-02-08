Fourth grade area team wins Nokomis tournament

NOKOMIS (Feb. 8, 2018) – The Carlinville boys basketball fourth grade team won the Nokomis tournament held Jan. 20-21. In the nine-team tournament, the Carlinville team went 4-0, defeating Litchfield 21-9; Staunton 19-9; Nokomis 33-8 and Gillespie in the championship game 25-20. Shown, front row, from left are: Tate Duckels, Pierce Rovey, Konner Costello, Tristan Thompson and Talen Colbert. Back row: Coach Randy Colbert, Sawyer Smith, Kip Reels, Caleb Robinson, Blake Killiam, Lane Davis, Brendan Aterberry, Coach Bob Duckles and Noah Convery. Not pictured: Auggie Rowe, Owen Voyles, Kiyen Ewing, Evan Starr, Daniel Eichen, Dixon Schott, Steven Gunn, Weston Cooper, Austin Vondra and Logan Brooks.

Photo provided