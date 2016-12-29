Four inducted into BC Science Wall of Honor

12-29-16

Blackburn College inducted four alumni and faculty into the Science Wall of Honor on Nov. 4. Dr. Herman Brockman (class of 1956), Dr. Irving “Larry” Graves (1953), Dr. William R. Jewell (1957) and Faculty Emerita Dr. Marsha (Ekstrom) Meredith were honored at a dinner and celebration in the Marvin and Ingrid Mahan Laboratory Science Wing.

Dr. Brockman graduated from Gilman High School in 1952. He later received a bachelor in arts degree from Blackburn College in 1956, a master of science degree from Northwestern University in 1957, and a Ph.D. from Florida State University in 1960.

He was a member of the faculty of the Department of Biological Sciences at Illinois State University from 1963 until his retirement in 1998 as a Distinguished Professor and Professor of Genetics Emeritus. In his career, he taught courses mainly in general and molecular genetics and directed research for 13 Ph.D., 22 masters and numerous undergraduate students; the research emphasized mutagenesis and antimutagenesis. After retiring, he returned to his love of farming and became an organic farmer; he continues to advocate for agroecology.

Dr. Graves was the third of his family to attend Blackburn College; he graduated in 1953 and went on to earn his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Minnesota in 1956 and a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of North Carolina in 1963.

He joined the Department of Pathobiology at Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health (JHSPH) in 1969. Initially posted to Calcutta, India, he served three years as head of the Virus and Bacteriological Program, investigating human viruses in village animals. He returned to JHSPH in 1972 to teach virology and focus his laboratory research on the biochemistry of avian influenza. He remained an active scientist throughout his life, publishing more than 45 scientific articles; he was studying what is now commonly referred to as “bird flu” before it was widely known.

Dr. Jewell graduated from Blackburn College with a degree in chemistry in 1957, earned his M.D. at the University of Illinois and completed his residency in general surgery at the University of Illinois Research and Education Hospitals in 1966.

After practicing surgery and surgical oncology for 40 years, two years in the U.S. Air Force, three years at the University of Kentucky and 35 years at the University of Kansas, he retired from surgical practice in 2006. He remains at the university as an emeritus professor of surrey and consultant to the Kansas University Cancer Center. He also served as a consultant and medical director for Oncimmune, LLC, where a blood test was developed for the early detection of lung cancer. During his career, he was involved in several research projects and clinical trials, many related to Tamoxifen, which at the time provided the only alternative to estrogen therapy and continues to be widely used in the treatment of breast cancer patients.

Dr. Meredith graduated summa cum laude from Hunter College-CUNY with an A.B. degree in mathematics. She later continued her education at Indiana University, where she earned degrees in mathematics (master of arts) and computer science (master of science and Ph.D.); she was the first female to earn a Ph.D. in computer science at the university.

In 1979, after teaching at Hanover College and Indiana University Southeast, she and her family moved to Blackburn College and remained there for 35 years. While there, she developed and implemented the major in computer science, which included a required senior research project designed to provide a portfolio for program graduates. She added to that a program of summer research projects involving students and faculty, and student internships at National Laboratories. She became an early proponent of including parallel techniques in the undergraduate computer science curriculum, which led to the college receiving its first National Science Foundation Instruction and Laboratory Improvement award for the purchase of a small parallel computer, and to Association of Computing Machinery recognition for an associated undergraduate curriculum. She also received the Award for Teaching Excellence and Campus Leadership twice.