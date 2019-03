Four Cavaliers selected for Rotary All-Star Basketball Classic

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat

Sports Reporter

The 2019 Rotary all-star basketball rosters have officially been released.

Four Cavaliers – Jarrett

Easterday, Will Walton, Rachel Olroyd and Paityn Tieman – will be representing Carlinville for one last time in their high school careers.

Easterday and Walton will squad up with Gabe Jones (Carrollton), Nathan Walker (Carrollton), Kurt Hall (Jersey), Lucas Sievers (Staunton), Dylan Hemann (Staunton), Jacob Wiedner (Bunker Hill), Dylan Pohlman (Greenfield-Northwestern), Justin Lawson (North Greene), Carter Hoesman (North Greene), E.J Kahl (Southwestern), Ryne Hanslow (Southwestern), Dominik Taylor (Gillespie) and Eddie Lara (Roxana) on the boys’ West all-star team – coached by Matt Goetten (Carrollton). Sam Mount (North Mac), Sam Painter (Litchfield), Blake Morrison (Vandalia), Blake Barth (Vandalia), Jordan Gregg (Hillsboro), Keaton Pruett (Hillsboro), Landon Carroll (Hillsboro), Chad Stearns (Greenville), Brock Nelson (Greenville), Quinton Kosowski (Mt. Olive), Jack Armstrong (Pana), Jared Beyers (Pana), Trevor Wright (Nokomis), Isaiah Bruder (Nokomis) and Dade Pitchford (Lincolnwood-Morrisonville) make up the East all-star boys’ roster and will be coached by Drew Logan (Litchfield).

Read the full story in the 3-14-19 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

Rachel Olroyd

Paityn Tieman

Jarrett Easterday

Will Walton