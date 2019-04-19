Forum held to discuss teen social issues

By Allie Ladage

Enquirer Democrat Writer

Community members were invited to Monday’s night discussion forum at Carlinville High School to discuss the effects of social issues regarding teenagers. The topics covered in the discussion included adolescent vaping, alcohol and marijuana consumption, prescription drugs, self harm, and the dangers of online predators and grooming. The event was co-sponsored by the Macoupin Montgomery Addiction and Behavioral Health Coalition.

“The coalition merged and was created through the Macoupin County Anti-Meth Coalition and Montgomery County started a reality coalition a year ago,” explained Paula Campbell, a member of the coalition and introductory speaker. “We decided to regionalize it and combine our resources. The coalition wants to provide more community outreach education. So we’re starting here in Carlinville and we pulled together some experts to discuss the issues that are putting our teens at risk.” Additional event sponsors included the Macoupin County Sherriff’s Department, Macoupin County States Attorney’s Office, Carlinville Police Department, Macoupin County Public Health Department/Locust Street/Maple Street, Gateway Foundation, Unified Child Advocacy Network (UCAN), Carlinville Area Hospital, and Michelle’s Pharmacy.

Jordan Garrison, Macoupin County Assistant Attorney, discussed methamphetamines. He noted the laws are changing and developing rapidly on how they’re trying to address those issues and for individuals charged with possession. While the goal is to provide treatment for those suffering from addition abuse, the problem remains that they have very little resources when it comes to treating those offenders.

Community members attended a forum at Carlinville High School Monday night to discuss teen social issues, including vaping, alcohol and marijuana consumption, self harm, and more. Enquirer Democrat photo by Allie Ladage.