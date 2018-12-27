Former Carlinville coach to be inducted into ITCCA Hall of Fame

By Tom Emery

His name has become synonymous with high school track and cross country in Illinois. But he spent his early years in Carlinville.

Maynard “Pat” O’Brien, who coached at Carlinville before a legendary run at Eastern Illinois University, will be inducted posthumously into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a ceremony on January 12 in Lombard.

A native of Canton, O’Brien opened his coaching career with three years at Lewistown from 1931-34 before moving south to Mt. Olive, where he racked up a 21-2-2 mark in three years as head football coach, including the 1936 South Central Conference title, while leading the school to county-wide track prominence.

In 1937, he switched to nearby Carlinville, where he directed the track team to three Macoupin County team titles in four years. O’Brien also led the Carlinville football team to the SCC title in 1939 and later spent a season at a high school in Decatur before Navy service in World War II.

But O’Brien is best known for his lengthy tenure at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, where he coached track and cross country for 27 and 28 years, respectively, between 1946-74.

His Eastern cross country teams captured the NCAA College Division national title in both 1968 and 1969, and his final Eastern track squad shared the national title in 1974. During his time at Eastern, O’Brien also sat on the U.S. Olympic Committee.

In addition, O’Brien served as the head football coach at EIU for nine years in two stints between 1946-55. Following his retirement in June 1974, the football and outdoor track stadium at Eastern was named O’Brien Field in his honor.

That same year, the IHSA track and field finals were moved from Champaign to O’Brien Field, where they have remained ever since. O’Brien died in Charleston at age 83 on March 16, 1990.

O’Brien joins former Carlinville coach Dave Jokisch as the only Macoupin County coaches to be inducted into the ITCAA Hall of Fame. Joksich, who was honored in 2014, won a record twenty-one Macoupin County boys’ track titles, as well as the 1996 IHSA Class A state title, during his run as head coach at Carlinville from 1971-96.