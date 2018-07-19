Football schedules for 2018 unveiled
MACOUPIN COUNTY (July 19, 2018) – Friday nights are about to become filled with the smell of the grill, the sounds of players hitting each other and the thrill of competition.
The 2018 high school football season is just around the corner. Teams have been gathering for summer workouts in preparation for the new season, which starts Friday, Aug. 24 in the area.
Schedules for the teams have been out for a while, and here is a look at the area teams schedule for 2018.
Carlinville Cavaliers (10-2)
Carlinville seeks a 12th straight playoff berth in coach Chad Easterday’s 11th season as head coach.
The Cavaliers are coming off a 10-2 third round playoff appearance in 2017.
Carlinville opens the season at home Aug. 24 against Hillsboro, and will have home games against Litchfield on Sept. and Pana on Sept. 14.
On Sept. 28, the Cavaliers host Southwestern, and end the season at home against Greenville on Oct. 19.
The Cavies road games include at Gillespie on Aug. 31, at Roxana Sept. 21, at Vandalia Oct. 5 and at Staunton on Oct. 12.
Gillespie Miners (2-7)
Jacob Bilbruck enters his second season as head coach of the Miners, looking for a postseason berth for the first time since 2013.
The Miners open the season at Vandalia on Aug. 24 before the home opener against Carlinville the next week.
Trips to Pana and Roxana in weeks three and four is followed by a home game against Hillsboro on Sept. 21 and a road game at Litchfield Sept. 28.
The final third of the season include a home game against Staunton, a road test at Greenville and hosts Southwestern to end the regular season.
Greenfield/Northwestern (3-6)
The Tigers made the playoffs four straight years prior to last year under coach Joe Pembrook.
Last year’s team finished 3-6, and will look to rebound this season in Class 1A.
The Tigers open at home against Mendon Unity on Aug. 24 then travel to Brown County Aug. 31.
Conference season starts on Sept. 7 at West Central, followed by a Home game against Carrollton.
Road trips to Pleasant Hill and North Greene are followed with a conference-ending home game against Hardin Calhoun.
A road game at Camp Point Central and a home game against Beardstown rounds out the Tigers slate.
North Mac Panthers (4-5)
The Panthers have their third head coach in as many years with Patrick Bowman, coming off a non-playoff year for the first time in three years.
North Mac has made the playoffs six times since consolidating in 2010, including a trip to the state semifinals two seasons ago.
North Mac opens the season at Maroa-Forsyth on Aug. 24 before home games against Petersburg Porta and New Berlin.
The Panthers travel to Pittsfield and Williamsville, host Auburn, travel to Pleasant Plains, host Athens and finish the season at Riverton.
South Mac Chargers (5-5)
The Chargers, in their first year as a co-op program, made the playoffs last season and were 5-5 overall under coach Brian Borkowski.
South Mac opens with three straight road games – at Vandalia, Mo., Sangamon Valley and Pawnee to open conference play.
South Mac hosts Madison in week four for the home opener, then hosts South Fork before traveling to Dupo.
A home game against Nokomis, at Marquette on a Saturday night and home for East Alton-Wood River completes the regular season.
Southwestern Piasa Birds (3-6)
The Birds have a new head coach in Patrick Keith, formerly of Roxana.
Southwestern has not made the playoffs since 2009, the longest drought among county schools.
Keith will open his Piasa Birds career against his former squad on Aug. 24 when Roxana visits Southwestern.
Road games at Litchfield and Staunton follow, then a home game against Greenville.
After road games at Vandalia and Carlinville, the Piasa Birds host Pana and Hillsboro before finishing at Gillespie in Week 9.
Staunton Bulldogs (4-5)
The Bulldogs made solid progress last year in coach Zachary Ferguson’s first season at the helm in Staunton.
The Dogs’ last playoff berth was 2013 when they went to the state title game in finishing 9-5.
Staunton opens at Litchfield Aug. 24, then hosts Greenville and Southwestern.
Road contests at Hillsboro and Pana is followed by a home game with Vandalia. The Dogs’ finish at Gillespie, hosting Carlinville and at Roxana in week nine.
