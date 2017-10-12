Football players of the Week – Week 7
CARLINVILLE (Oct. 12, 2017) – Jarret Easterday and Kyle Dixon have been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Co-Offensive Players of the Game.
Easterday, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior quarterback completed 20-32 passes for 280 yards with a pair of touchdown passes in Carlinville’s 55-31 win over Vandalia. He also broke two regular season school records with 1,719 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes. The previous records were held by his older brother Joeb in 2014 with 1,622 yards and 19 TD passes.
Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior slot back also entered the CHS record books as he had 13 catches for 150 yards. The 13 receptions sets a single-game record. He also now holds school records for receptions in the regular season with 48 and receiving yards with 686.
“The award could have gone to several different individuals this week” Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday said. “Those two had a good thing going last night – they had a little one-two combination. They really controlled it in our passing game and our screen game. They are both very deserving.”
Easterday and Dixon both received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game
Max Rogers was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game.
Rogers, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound ixsenior defensive end led the Cavaliers with 10 tackles including sex solos and one tackle for loss against Vandalia. He leads Carlinville in tackles this season with 64 including 31 solos, eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
“Once again he did a great job,” Easterday said. “We flip-flop him all the time and his role on defense changes a lot for us. He’s a very good football player, both mentally and physically. He helped shut down their run game up front. Max has a motor that doesn’t quit.”
Rogers received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award
Josh Hinzman received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Hinzman, a 5-foot-11, 145-pound senior cornerback came up with a timely interception in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers’ victory over Vandalia. The Vandals had cut the lead to 41-25 and had the football when Hinzman picked off a pass at the Vandalia 43-yard line with 10:20 left in the game. Carlinville capitalized on that turnover with a six minute scoring drive that sealed the victory.
“Josh had a really good interception,” Easterday said. “We made some mistakes in the third quarter and finally got our composure back and he came up with a big interception and then we put together a drive.”
Hinzman received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.