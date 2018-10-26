Football players of the week
Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game – Week 9
Will Walton has been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game.
Walton, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior wide receiver, caught an 88-yard touchdown pass and had 2 catches for 97 yards in the Cavaliers’ 66-0 rout of Greenville that clinched a South Central Conference undisputed championship. Walton has 16 receptions this season for 311 yards with three touchdown catches.
“We only ran 17 plays in the first half with our starters Will came up with two great receptions in critical situations,” said Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday. “He made a great catch in the open field on his touchdown; Jarret (Easterday) put it on the money and he took it to the house. He’s a receiver that’s really been developing the entire season.”
Walton received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game – Week 9
Kyle Dixon was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game following the Cavaliers’ 66-0 win over Greenville.
Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior defensive back, had three interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns Friday night. Dixon had 133 defensive return yards including pick-six returns of 51 and 46 yards to help CHS build a 52-0 halftime lead. Dixon has 5 interceptions this season along with three rumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. He has 36 tackles with 20 solos.
“He had two pick-sixes to the house – we did a great job of disguising some coverage’s on them,” Easterday said. “Kyle broke on some balls. Of course he had that return that everyone is going to watch and talk about for years. He did a great job last night.”
Dixon received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award – Week 9
Matt Schmidt received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Schmidt, a 6-foot, 145-pound senior kicker, had a big game on kickoffs and point-after-touchdown (PAT) kicks against Greenville Friday night. Schmidt helped set up an onside kick recovery on the opening kickoff and created havoc the entire game for the Comets with his kickoffs. He was also 6 for 6 on his PAT kicks and is now 37 of 38 for the season.
“Our kicking game is very unique and we create a lot of stress for our opponents” Easterday said. “I thought Matt did just a phenomenal job of putting the ball in the right places and that is very difficult to defend. Hopefully he can keep doing that.”
Schmidt received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.