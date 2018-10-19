Football Players Of The Week
Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game – Week 8
Jake Ambuel has been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game.
Ambuel, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior wide receiver, caught a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter to help Carlinville to a 42-0 South Central Conference win at Staunton Friday night. Ambuel had five catches overall for 84 yards and now has 35 receptions this season for 435 yards with 10 touchdowns.
“Once again, Jake had some catches – all of our receivers did,” said Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday. “He had a couple of explosive plays that really broke the game open in the second half. He caught a couple of balls in traffic and did a good job.”
Ambuel received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game – Week 8
Logan Rosentreter was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game following the Cavaliers’ shutout win over Staunton.
Rosentreter, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound senior defensive end, had 8 tackles with one solo and a hurry to lead a Cavaliers’ defense that held Staunton to just 107 yards of total offense in the game. Rosentreter is second on the team in tackles this season with 51 including 13 solo’s. He has 2.5 sacks and a team-high 10 hurries.
“He did a real good job on the edge for us – he understood the game plan really, really well and executed it well,” Easterday said. “We had a great team effort on defense and he was one of many that did a really good job last night.”
Rosentreter received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award – Week 8
Will Walton received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Walton, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior, had two onside kick recoveries on special teams and caught a 23-yard touchdowns pass, all in the third quarter as the Cavies scored 21 points on their way to a 42-0 win over Staunton. Walton had 3 catches for 61 yards Friday night and has 14 receptions this season for 214 yards with two touchdowns.
“He had a couple of great catches for us and then had two great onside kick recoveries” Easterday said of Walton. “Those were pivotal points that really changed the game for us. He was there and made those plays.”
Walton received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.