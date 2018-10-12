Football Players of the week
Carlinville Football Awards vs. Vandalia (Week 7)
Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game
Jarret Easterday has been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game.
Easterday, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior quarterback, rushed for 4 touchdowns and threw for three touchdowns to lead Carlinville to a 64-28 victory over previously undefeated Vandalia. Easterday had 81 yards on 14 carries on the ground and was 21-26 passing for 278 yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions. He also surpassed 5,000 career passing yards for his career during Friday’s game.
“He did it in the air and with his legs last night,” said Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday. “Once again I thought he did a good job of controlling the pace of the game. His leadership of what play to run and where to go with the football was outstanding. He did just a phenomenal job.”
Easterday received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game
Tucker Hughes was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game following the Cavaliers’ victory over Vandalia
Hughes, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior defensive end, returned to the starting lineup Friday after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury and led the CHS defense with 9 tackles including 5 solos and 1.5 tackles for loss. Hughes has 25 tackles in 4 games this season with 12 solos and 6.5 tackles for loss.
“Tuck’s been out with a hamstring injury,” Easterday said. “He made a big speed change for us at defensive end and ended up with several solo tackles. He really played well coming back off of the injury.”
Hughes received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award
Kyle Dixon received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior, came up with the biggest play of the night late in the second quarter. Vandalia trailed by just one score at 22-13 and had taken a drive deep into Carlinville territory. The Vandals faced a third-and-10 at the Carlinville 18-yard line with 45 seconds left in the first half. Dixon intercepted a pass near the goal line and returned it 99 yards for a pick six giving the Cavaliers a 29-13 halftime lead over Vandalia.
“The interception return for 99 yards was the momentum swing that we needed there before the half,” said Easterday. “He made some great catches as well on offense and he definitely changes the game for us when he’s on the field.”
Dixon received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.