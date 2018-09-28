Football players of the week
Carlinville Football Awards vs. Roxana (Week 5)
Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game
Jarret Easterday has been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game.
Easterday, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior quarterback, completed his first 24 passes in Carlinville’s 49-12 conference win at Roxana. Easterday finished the game 24-25 for 317 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Through five weeks, Easterday has completed 69-95 passes (.726) for 1,281 yards with 20 touchdown passes and just one interception.
“He did a great job – we use the statement all the time that we take what they give us,” said Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday. “He had those 24 straight completions to multiple receivers. I think that’s what makes the night special for him.”
Easterday received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game
Colton DeLong was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game following the Cavaliers’ win over Roxana.
DeLong, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior, plays both linebacker and cornerback for the Cavaliers on defense. He had 6 tackles with 2 solos and 1.5 tackles for loss. He has 17 tackles this season with 6 solos. DeLong is a key player on Carlinville’s special teams and offensive units.
“Colton jumped into a new defensive spot and had some key tackles,” Easterday said. “Then when Ethan (Wallace) got hurt, he filled in at running back on offense and did a great job. He is well-deserving of the award this week.”
DeLong received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole, along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award
Kyle Dixon received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior, is a standout on both sides of the ball for Carlinville. He tied a school record that he first set last season against Vandalia with 13 receptions for 197 yards with two touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ victory at Roxana. Dixon has 30 catches in five games this season for 677 yards with 12 touchdowns.
“There were several plays Kyle made throughout the game to be considered for this award, but the one that sticks out to me is the catch he made in the back corner of the end zone” Easterday said. “He made something out of nothing there and Jarret (Easterday) put it in the just the right spot where Kyle could get it and he went up and got it – he had a great fade route. A couple of times he caught the ball in traffic with three people around him. That’s becoming his new norm.”
Dixon received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville, along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.