Football players of the week
CARLINVILLE (Aug. 31, 2017) – Tucker Hughes has been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Week.
Hughes, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound junior running back rushed for 65 yards on 13 carries including a 16-yard touchdown run with 2:06 left in the first half that gave Carlinville a 12-0 lead in their South Central Conference opener at Hillsboro.
“It’s a tough pick this week; we spread the wealth around really well on offense,” Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday said. “Tucker Hughes made a great run on the touchdown. He had some key carries in the fourth quarter that helped us seal the game. He’s an up-and-coming guy along with Garrett Campbell in our backfield. He did a great job.”
Hughes received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game
A.J. Chapman was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game.
Chapman, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior linebacker helped the Carlinville defense hold Hillsboro to less than 200 yards of total offense in Carlinville’s 18-7 victory. He had 15 tackles with three solos and three tackles for loss.
“After his knee injury the last two years in a row, he rehabbed really well,” Easterday said of Chapman. “I thought he played really well. He got his feet put into the fire pretty quickly last night and really showed up to play. He did a great job.”
Chapman received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award
Donovan King received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
King, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior cornerback intercepted a pass in the end zone with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter that was pivotal in Carlinville’s victory over Hillsboro. Hillsboro drove from their own 30 to the Carlinville 16-yard line and faced third down-and two yards to go when King was able to wrestle the ball away from the intended receiver for Hillsboro. King also had a fumble recovery in the first half at the Hillsboro eight-yard line that set up Carlinville’s first touchdown.
“He actually got burnt on the same series on the same play call; he just made a little mental mistake,” Easterday said. “But he came right back and had an interception in the end zone which really sealed the game for us. They were driving late in the game. He made up for that. It was a great play.”
King received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.