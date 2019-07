Football Boosters hold meet and great

Several Gillespie Miners enjoyed a pan of nice cold watermelon during the meet and greet. The event was put on by the Gillespie Miners Football Boosters. Free hot dogs, chips, watermelon and water were provided and those in attendance were able to meet with the coaches, the 2019/2020 Gillespie Miner Football team and learn more about becoming a Football Booster member. Coal Country Times photo by Denise Simpson.