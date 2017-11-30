Football awards banquet Monday
Freshman football awards
CARLINVILLE (Nov. 30, 2017) – The annual season-ending awards ceremony for the Carlinville football program took place Monday at the Elk’s Lodge. Freshman football special awards were given to Chase Michaelis (defensive MVP) and Bobby Seal (offensive MVP). The team finished with a 5-2-1 record.
JV football awards
The Carlinville junior varsity football special awards handed out at Monday’s banquet included Logan Rosentreter (defensive MVP); Nick Walton (MVP) and Reid Kleeman (Scout Team Player). Not pictured is Jahraven Johnson (offensive MVP). The team finished with a 5-2 record.
Varsity football awards
Carlinville Cavaliers varsity football award recipients, front row, from left, include: Tucker Hughes (Special Teams, running back MVP); Matt Schmidt (Special Teams) and Ethan Wallace (Most Improved). Back row: Max Rogers (defensive lineman MVP), Jarret Easterday (co-MVP); Kyle Dixon (co-MVP, wide receiver MVP, defensive backs MVP); and Gabe Long (offensive line MVP. Not pictured: A.J. Chapman and Garrett Campbell, linebacker co-MVPs. The team finished 10-2 and were co-champions of the South Central Conference.