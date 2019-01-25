Floyd A. Behme

Floyd A. Behme, 89, of Nilwood passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 19, 2019, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

Floyd was born April 16, 1929, in Carlinville, a son of Henry C. and Clara Rhodes Behme.

Floyd graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1948.

Floyd soon entered the U.S. Army in 1951 and served during the Korean War. He served in the “Big Red 1” and his task was to haul dynamite and demolish bridges.

He married Joyce D. French on June 13, 1951, and their marriage was blessed with three sons. Joyce passed away Aug. 16, 1972. On May 23, 1987, he married Judy E. (Talbert) in Carlinville.

Floyd spent his career farming and trucking. He trucked for Wal-Mart from 1985 and retired in 2004, a job he truly loved. His passion was vegetable gardening, flower gardening, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren. After retirement Floyd farmed for Rhodes Farms in Carlinville.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joyce D. Behme; son, David Andrew Behme; grandson, Jacob A. Behme; step-son, Gregory Lynn Hartsook; sisters, Myrtle Karrick, Iva Loveless, Lela Robinson, and Stelle Coffey; and brother, Henry Behme.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date with a private family service.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Judy E. Behme of Nilwood; son, Danniel C. (Lynn) Behme of Litchfield; son, Darren R. (Renée) Behme of Carlinville; step-daughter, Colleen Renee Brown of Nilwood; daughter-in-law, Theresa Behme of Litchfield; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Peacock of Carlinville; brother, Erwin Behme of Carlinville; sister, Esther Fagerburg of New Britain, Conn.; brother, Carl (Charlene) Behme of Carlinville; sister, Verna (Dick) Knudson of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

