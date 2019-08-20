Florene D. Saracco

Florene D. Saracco, 72, of Bluffton, S.C., died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston following complications from deep brain stimulation surgery for Parkinson’s disease. She was the daughter of the late John and Madeline (Magnino) Saracco and sister of John Saracco.

After attending Benld schools and graduating from Gillespie, she received a bachelor of science degree from Eastern Illinois University, then a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville in special education in 1970.

She taught high school special education in Illinois, Missouri, Georgia and South Carolina at various times throughout her work life. She found her true calling in sales of educational software for a division of the New York Times, living and traveling all over the country. Later in life she met Terry Marvel, who would become her true love and husband. They moved to the Hilton Head area of South Carolina after going there on vacation soon after meeting. They made the area their home for the next 18 years.

She was a past treasurer of the Bluffton Garden Club; she was passionate about keeping her flower garden and yard looking beautiful. She participated in politics as a “dyed-in-the-wool” Democrat and often entertained friends with dinner parties. Florene loved giving special attention to her furry baby kitties Lola and Lyla. Florene is lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her husband Terry, and her brother John (Donna). She requested a private service at her home in Bluffton.