Flora Jane Glenn

Flora Jane (Miller) Glenn, 88, of Carlinville, formerly of Chesterfield, passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 22, 2021 at the Village at Morse Farm in Carlinville.

Flora was born on March 28, 1932, to Paul F. and Anita (Jones) Miller in Carlinville.

She married Gordon D. Glenn in Pocahontas, AK on July 7, 1951. He preceded her in death on November 13, 1979.

She graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1950.

Flora was a homemaker for several years, then when all of her children were in school, she took a part time job at M&M Service company elevator, and later was employed at the Chesterfield State Bank, until her retirement. Flora was active in the Summerville Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday school and bible school for many years. She also was very involved in the Chesterfield Community Club, working at the annual fish fry and the chili supper, and various monthly events that were held at the center, especially the annual Illinois Concern of Police Survivors “COPS” bicycle tour for the families of slain police officers. Chesterfield was the first stop for the group each year and she enjoyed having treats available for the group. She also was a fan of Billy “Crash” Craddock, attending many of his concerts and always treating the band to many dozens of her delicious cookies and treats. Flora was an avid baker and made special treats for many people. She wrote two family cookbooks, one for the Glenn families and one for the Miller families. She also was the chairperson of the Chesterfield Community Club Cook Book committee.

Flora enjoyed time with her grandchildren, especially being involved and watching their activities, and teaching many of them some baking techniques.

She is survived by her three children, William “Andy” (Linda) Glenn of Chesterfield, Pamela J. (Kevin) Smith of Medora, Douglas D. (Tammy) Glenn of Highland; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Glenn, Jessica (Roddric) Johnson, Gage Smith, Kevin “Zach” Smith, Megan Smith, Nathan (Amber) Smith, Emily (Alex) Wilson, Audra (Joseph) Essig, Biljana Stephens; seven great grandchildren, Sebastian Johnson, Hazel Wilson, Patsy Wilson, Wesley Wilson, Arlow Essig, Ayden Smith, Dylan Smith; two brothers, Francis “Frank” Miller of Chesterfield, Samuel (Fran) Miller of Piasa; brothers-in-law Myron (Nancy) Glenn of Carlinville, John Craig of Taro, TX, sisters-in-law, Jean Abner of Godfrey, Gail Darr of Chesterfield, MO, Lucille Glenn of Alton, Shirley Glenn of Park Hills, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Flora was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Jacob Glenn; brother, Manning Miller; sisters, Marilyn Lee, Pauline Craig, and Anne Chism; brothers-in-law, Jack Glenn, Roger Glenn, Kenneth Abner, Francis Darr, Jr., Evan Lee; Marshall Tipton; sisters-n-law, Ilene Winters, Mildred Tipton, Maxine Miller, and Ann Miller.

A public graveside funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Chesterfield Cemetery, Chesterfield, with Rev. Rex Hendrix, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Chesterfield Community Club or Illinois Concern of Police Survivors “COPS”.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.