First real estate tax installments due July 14

Macoupin County Treasurer Anne Boehm reminds taxpayers that Friday, July 14, is the due date for the payment of the first installment of real estate taxes.

The taxes may be paid in Boehm’s office, at banks within Macoupin County (with the exception of Carlinville banks). Credit card payments may be made online at govtechtaxpro.com or in Boehm’s office.

For more information, contact Boehm’s office at (217) 854-4014, ext. 709.