First positive COVID-19 test confirmed in county

A woman in her 50s has become the first individual to test positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Macoupin County Public Health Department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed to the Macoupin County Public Health Department that a

Macoupin County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first laboratory confirmed positive case of

COVID-19 in Macoupin County. Officials confirmed this positive to be a female in her 50s.

At this time, this individual has been educated to not leave her home and is complying with the quarantine order. Public

Health officials will not be releasing additional details about this individual due to protecting the privacy of this patient.

Public Health officials have begun an investigation of this case by speaking with individuals who this person may have

had contact with before this diagnosis. During this investigation, public health officials may place other individuals on

home quarantine if they are determined to have had exposure. Such individuals may not be symptomatic but could be

quarantined for a period of time, which allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing risk to others. If you are

contacted by your public health officials, please respond immediately.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with other common respiratory diseases. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms

such as signs of fever, cough and/or shortness of breath please call your medical provider for guidance. Do not show up

unannounced at any health care facility. If you have a life-threatening emergency, please contact 911 immediately.

We continue to encourage all citizens to practice good personal hygiene habits to protect themselves and others from

disease. The Macoupin County Public Health Department continues to recommend everyone follow CDC and IDPH

guidelines to protect themselves from the influenza and other like illnesses:

1. Practice social distancing

2. Stay home when you are sick

3. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

4. Wash your hands

5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

6. Practice other good health habits including the cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces at

home, work or school, especially when someone is ill.

7. Abide by the shelter-in-place order put in place by Governor Pritzker.

The Macoupin County Public Health Department encourages the public to follow and share only trusted sources of

information on COVID-19, such as the CDC and the IDPH websites. The spread of incorrect information during this

COVID-19 outbreak can lead people to take actions that may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, please call the Macoupin County COVID-19 hotline at 217-313-5078.