First outdoor meet held in Greenville Saturday

GREENVILLE (April 5, 2018) – It was anything but ideal weatherwise, but the Greenville Invitational took place Saturday, with Carlinville track and field teams participating.

Carlinville boys would finish second out of 14 schools participating. The Cavaliers with 81.5 points trailed only Pleasant Plains with 131 points. Mattoon, Highland and Columbia rounded out the top five, team scoring-wise.

The Cavaliers had two event winners. Max Rogers won the triple jump with a distance of 40-feet-8.5 inches. Teammate Michael Douglas placed fifth at 38-feet-2.5 inches.

The Cavies’ 4 x 400 relay team, consisting of Jason Landon, Briley Roper, Jacob Landon and Tyler Hughes won in a time of 3:38.91.

Douglas also placed second in the high jump, clearing six-feet. Will Walton tied for sixth at five-feet-eight inches.

Rogers took second for Carlinville in the long jump at 20-feet-two inches. Cameron Rainey placed 10th at 18-feet-seven inches.

Jason Landon took second in the 800-meter run at 2:04.60. In the 400-meters, Hughes finished second at 54.25, with Roper sixth at 56.10.

The Cavies’ 4 x 800 meter relay team of Jason Landon, Roper, Hughes and Jacob Landon finished fifth at 8:55.76.

Dustin Robers of Carlinville was fifth in the pole vault at 12-feet. Isaac Daugherty tied for sixth, clearing 11-feet-six inches.

Daniel Card returned to action for the first time since a knee injury in football season. In the discus, he finished eighth at 110-feet-nine inches.

Rogers ran the 100-meter dash in 11.90 seconds to place eighth.

Bailey Lippold finished ninth overall in the 3200-meters, at 10:58.88.

Girls

The Cavaliers finished 13th out of 14 teams on the girls side, collecting 11 total points.

Mattoon won the girls competition at 116 points, followed by Stanford Olympia 85; Greenville 71.5; Pana 70 and Pleasant Plains 68.

For the Cavaliers, Macy Walker finished third in the discus, with a distance of 90-feet-seven inches. Teammate Haley Wills finished eighth at 80-feet-eight inches.

The Cavaliers finished sixth in the 4 x 800 relay, clocking in at 11:54.21, with Patty Walch, MacKenzie Moyer, Mackenzie Harris and Rhachyl Karrick running legs.

Walch ran to eighth place in the 400-meters at 1:10.2. Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay team of Walch, Moyer, Harris and Ashley Williams finished 10th at 5:22.96.

Also in 10th was Elsa Mefford in the high jump, clearing four-feet-two inches.

Harris ran the 3200-meter run to a 12th place finish at 15:01.82.

Moyer triple jumped 28-feet-7.5 inches to place 12th; and in the long jump, had a distance of 12-feet-11.5 inches to place 14th overall.

Cara Emery was 15th in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:05.05; and 1th in the 200-meters at 31.33, while placing 16th in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.91 seconds.

The Carlinville girls’ invitational is slated for Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the CHS track.