First ever fall fashion show held at Historical Society Anderson Mansion

First ever fall fashion show held at Historical

Lyndsey Stayton wears a burnt orange bohemian Umgee dress, with embroidered Dansko taupe wedge shoes. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jordan Grucza.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County Fall Fashion Show, a first for the organization, was held at the Anderson mansion on Saturday.

Jennifer Neff, Laura Convery and Holly Crowe, owners of My Sister’s Closet, Brave Hazel Boutique and Crowe Boot & Shoes, respectively, donated items from their stores and provided commentary on the models’ ensembles as they were presented in the mansion.

Pixie Salon owner Katie Burrow, along with her employees, donated their time and talent by doing hair and makeup for the models.

“I got involved because Laura from Brave Hazel is one of my best friends, said Ashlee Gibbs, a volunteer for the event. “Modeling’s not really my forté, but it was for a good cause. It honestly all worked out very smoothly.”

Proceeds from the event went to the “Save the Porch” fundraiser created by Elissa Graham, who hosted the event. The purpose of the fundraiser was to raise money to renovate the Anderson mansion’s porch, which has only a limited amount of time before it becomes irreparable.