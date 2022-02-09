First Ayd: Tiburzi saves CHS boys from Senior Night collapse

First Ayd: Tiburzi saves CHS boys from Senior

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

With the Carlinville High School boys’ basketball team on the verge of a Senior Night collapse after coughing up a double-digit advantage halfway through the fourth quarter Feb. 1, Ayden Tiburzi buried a three from the top of the key to put the Cavaliers back out in front of Bunker Hill, which had been on a 10-0 scoring run and leading by one point before the tourniquet was applied.

The Cavaliers outlasted the Minutemen in an intense rubber match, 44-39, and picked up their 10th win of the year.

Tiburzi, who once again had the difficult task of containing Bunker Hill sharpshooter Grant Burch, held his senior rival to seven tallies throughout the first three quarters while leading all Cavaliers with 17 points.

A determined Burch wouldn’t go down easy, as he hit three contested treys and scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Minutemen.

Fueled by the energy of a raucous ‘Blue Crew’ student section that was getting under Bunker Hill’s skin all night long, CHS sprinted out to a 12-2 lead after eight minutes and extended that advantage to a game-high 16 points early in the second quarter.

Ryenn Hart additionally provided the Cavaliers with a boost when he buried a trio of long balls off the bench in just the first half alone. Hart concluded the night with 12 points.

Carlinville took a 26-15 lead into the locker room.

Bunker Hill whittled the deficit to four in the third, but another Hart three and a pair of two-point field goals from Ethen Siglock helped the Cavaliers regain some breathing room and cling to a 33-24 lead.

After Tiburzi had killed Bunker Hill’s 10-0 rally with just under three minutes left in the game, the senior counterpunched a Minutemen equalizer and put down another triple from the corner to propel CHS back ahead, 39-36. Tiburzi then collaborated with Siglock and Mason Duckels on five successful free throws to seal the victory.

With a 36-31 loss at Lincolnwood Feb. 5, Carlinville fell to 10-14 on the season.

Bunker Hill bounced back and improved to 9-16 after pounding Lebanon, 59-38, Feb. 7.

Upcoming games

Carlinville welcomes state-ranked powerhouse and South Central Conference frontrunner Pana to the Big House on West Main Fri., Feb. 11.

The Cavaliers travel to Piasa for a make-up game Mon., Feb. 14 and battle Greenville down in Bond County Tues., Feb. 15.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.