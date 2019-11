Fire claims vacant Charles Street home

A fire broke out in a property on the 900 block of North Charles Street Nov. 6 at approximately 10:45 p.m. The Carlinville and Girard Fire Protection Districts responded to the scene. No one was living at the residence and it is presently for sale under Century 21. John Schott at the Carlinville Fire Protection District said that the fire began on the first floor but a cause has not yet been determined. Photo by Jordan Grucza.