Fire at Carlinville Plaza laundromat

The Carlinville Fire Department was dispatched to Carlinville Laundry at the Plaza for a fire that broke at approximately 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Firefighters were on the scene until about 9 p.m. According to the owners, the laundromat may be closed for up to a week. The state fire marshal, the Fire Department and Carlinville Police Department are still investigating the cause of the fire. The Shipman and Girard fire departments also assisted with the fire. Photo by Tim Tarter.