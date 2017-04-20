Fightin’ Cavies pull out two comeback wins

Carlinville’s baseball team continued its home season with a rare Friday matinée doubleheader against Warren-Stockton, after having played East-Alton Wood River on Wednesday.

The Cavies lost the first two games by identical 6-2 scores against the Oilers and Warhawks in game one of a doubleheader.

Carlinville salvaged a split of the doubleheader with a comeback 7-6 eight inning win in game two against Warren-Stockton.

The team then split two games on Saturday at the Staunton Cluster, rallying with a seven-run sixth to beat Staunton before losing to North Mac.

EAWR 6, Carlinville 2

Wednesday, the Oilers scored five runs in the fourth inning and won despite just two hits in the contest.

Carlinville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Tucker Hughes singled and scored on a wild pitch.

East Alton-WR made it 5-1 in the fourth and 6-1 in the sixth. The Cavaliers added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Hughes and Jake Ambuel each had two hits, with Hughes adding a double. Ambuel stole two bases, while Konnor Emmons and Hughes also stole a base.

Brian Golbricht and Garrett Campbell had singles.

Jamie Roustio struck out five to get the win, pitching six innings for EAWR.

Jake Hannig struck out six over three innings, allowing one hit and two runs, walking three. Bryce Rives, Campbell, and Hughes also saw action on the mound, with Hughes striking out four in two and two-thirds innings.

Warren-Stockton 6, Carlinville 2

In Friday morning’s first contest, the Warhawks scored four early runs, collecting four of their eight hits in the game in the first six batters.

Kyle Dixon started, and got in early trouble. A single and error for the first two batters led to a two-run triple by the Warhawks number three hitter, making it 2-0.

With one out, Warren-Stockton added back-to-back singles, which plated another run to make it 3-0.

Warren-Stockton scored two more runs in the fourth inning on wild pitches to extend to a 5-0 lead.

Carlinville got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Colton DeLong singled, eventually scoring on an error.

Joe Fraser singled and stole second, scoring on a two-out, RBI-single by Hughes. It was a 5-2 game.

Warren-Stockton loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Carlinville pitcher Josh Hinzman almost got out of the inning, but a two-out RBI-single made it a 6-2 game. On the play, Jake Ambuel gunned down another runner at the plate to end the threat.

It was a scary moment for Hinzman in the sixth as a line drive came right back at him. It first appeared to have gotten him in the head area, but glanced off his arm to the relief of many.

The Cavies put two on in the seventh but couldn’t get any across as a ground out ended the game.

Dixon struck out eight over four innings, allowing five runs, two earned on four hits with three walks.

Hinzman allowed a run on three hits with one strikeout, while Garrett Campbell pitched one and two-third scoreless innings of relief.

DeLong had three hits and a run; Dixon had two hits; Hughes had a hit and RBI; Jake Hannig single; Fraser single, run; and Campbell single.

Carlinville 7, W-S 6 (8)

Dixon’s two-run home run tied it in the seventh, and Hughes’ RBI-single an inning later gave Carlinville a comeback 7-6 win in game two Friday afternoon.

After spotting W-S a 1-0 lead in the first, Carlinville got its first lead of the day with two runs in the bottom of the first.

Dixon reached on a fielder’s choice, went to second when Hannig was hit by a pitch, stole third and scored on a single by DeLong. A sacrifice fly by Fraser scored Hannig for a 2-1 lead.

The Warhawks took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the third inning. Carlinville again answered, taking a 4-3 lead with a two-run fourth.

Campbell singled and Hughes walked. Both came around to score on a double by Dixon to center field.

Once again, the Warhawks grabbed the lead back with a three-run fifth inning, at 6-4. It stayed that way until the seventh inning.

Hughes singled, then Dixon blasted a game-tying two-run homer to left-center field, tying the game 6-6.

Carlinville had a chance to win it in the seventh but came up short, forcing extra innings.

Warren-Stockton left the go-ahead run on second in the eighth, then Carlinville quickly won it in its half of the frame.

Emmons tripled to center field to start the inning. Hughes hit an 0-1 pitch into right field for the walkoff single.

Hughes had three hits, an RBI and two runs; Dixon had a double, home run and four RBI with two runs; Hannig had a single and run; DeLong a single and RBI; Campbell a single and run; and Emmons a triple and run.

Campbell picked up the win, striking out one in one and one third inning of relief.

DeLong pitched the first five innings, allowing nine hits and five earned runs, while striking out five. Hughes struck out two in one and two-third inning of relief.

Carlinville 8, Staunton 7

At Staunton, all appeared rosy for the Bulldogs, up 7-1 after five innings.

But it’s a seven inning game, and the Cavaliers scored seven runs in the sixth to steal one from Staunton on Saturday at the Staunton Cluster.

Staunton scored twice in the first and four in the second to grab the lead at 6-1, and took a 7-1 lead to the sixth. Then this happened:

A strikeout opened the inning. Ambuel doubled, went to third on a DeLong single and scored on a single by Emmons to make it 7-2. Campbell walked to load the bases, but a strikeout followed for the second out.

Hinzman reached on an error, allowing two runs to score, making it 7-4. Campbell scored on an RBI-single by Hughes.

Hinzman and Hughes scored on RBI-singles by Dixon and Hannig , tying the game, with Dixon scoring the go-ahead run on a throwing error for an 8-7 advantage for Carlinville.

Staunton had the game tying run cut down at the plate to end the game.

Ambuel picked up the win, pitching two and a third-innings, striking out one and allowing two hits. Hannig,Hinzman and Hughes also saw action on the mound. Hughes got the final out for the save.

Hughes had four hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Dixon had two hits, a run and RBI and Hannig had a single and RBI. Ambuel had a double and run scored; DeLong had three singles; King scored a run; Emmons had two hits and an RBI and run scored; Campbell scored a run and Koltan Page had two hits. Hinzman added a run scored.

North Mac 9, Carlinville 2

At Staunton, the Cavies grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning,

North Mac scored the tying run in the first, added two runs in the second and five runs in the fourth inning.

Carlinville and North Mac both had single runs in the fifth inning.

The Cavies had just two hits. Dixon had an RBI-single, scoring Hughes. DeLong had the other hit.

Grant Graham scored four runs, while Matt Huffman had three RBIs for North Mac. Jake VanAusdall drove in two runs and Jake Little had two hits for the Panthers.