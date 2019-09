FFA pork chop dinner Sept. 15

The Gillespie FFA Alumni will have a pork chop dinner Sunday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gillespie High School.

The dinner will be a drive-thru with pick-up behind the high school cafeteria.

The menu includes pork chop, baked potato, baked beans and apple sauce for $8. For more information, contact Rick Spencer at 217-621-0333.