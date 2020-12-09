Fern Sexton

Fern Marilyn Sexton, 91, of Gillespie died at Heritage Health of Gillespie Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:05 a.m.

She was born July 24, 1929, in Hornsby to Henry Wolfe and Mabel (Barnes) Wolfe. She was a bartender. She is survived by her daughter, Shari Gossett of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; grandchildren, Misty Cochren, Johnny Gossett and Jason Gossett; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Fern was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Sexton, daughter, Pam VanSolingen; brothers, Russell Wolfe, Roy Wolfe and Maynard Wolfe; sisters, Byrl Griva and Geraldine Kennedy.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Benld Cemetery.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.