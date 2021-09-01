Fema’s Catering purchased by former employee

By ERIN SANSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

Hearing the staff at any business say ‘Welcome Back’ to their customers is not an unusual experience. Though it might raise some eyebrows when the customers are saying it to the staff, which seems to be a common occurrence at Fema’s in Benld.

Fema’s was recently purchased by Charles “Chuck” Price Jr. and reopened for business early this month after a week of closure. On August 1 it was announced via Facebook that Price would be taking over operations of the business. The restaurant, catering service, and deli shut down for a week while undergoing the transition of ownership, reopening on August 9.

Price said he has worked at Fema’s since he was 16, placed in just about every position the business has. “I was a caterer, cook, pretty much everything. I worked in the back end, cutting chickens. I’ve done just about everything in the building.”

While Price worked for Fema’s off and on through the years, he is also in the car business, and left Fema’s completely while it was under the previous owners management.

Now the proud owner of the long established Benld business, Price wants to change everything, back to the way it was, that is. His only goals for the business are to,“Bring it back to what it was before. And exceed the numbers we were doing before….We’re going to try to take it to the next level.” While he is busy changing it back to the Fema’s he remembers Price has no plans for adding anything new just yet, but he did not discount the possibility of additions being made in the future.

Fema’s is open for lunch, the menu is generally available online or in store, and the catering service is not going away anytime soon. Fema’s products are also available in stores throughout the area. Price listed multiple locations, saying, “We’re in the store here in town, we’re in Bill’s in Staunton, we’re in the one in Girard, we’re in the one in Taylorville, we’re in Litchfield, Hillsboro.”

Fema’s Catering is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. They can be contacted online at www.femacatering.com, by email at fema@madisontelco.com, or by phone at (217) 854-2018. The store, which includes the deli and kitchens, is located at 103 North Second Street in Benld.

For the complete story, see the September 2 edition of the Coal Country Times.