Feline Fine: new staff added at newspaper

A new member joined the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat team on Tuesday Jan. 11.

Felix “Inky” is around a year old and was adopted from the Macoupin County Animal Shelter. So far, Inky has been enjoying his new home in the upstairs office. There are plenty of crevices to hide in, filing cabinents to climb on (or in), and wide window sills, “purr-fect” for an afternoon or morning nap, likely both.

When he is not hiding or napping, Inky keeps the staff well on task. He can become quite vocal when he feels we are not doing our jobs. There is some disagreement between Inky and the rest of the staff as to what those jobs may be. We have yet to explain that we are, unfortunately, not paid to pet or entertain cats, news which will likely come as a complete surprise to him.

Inky is currently in training for many tasks at the newspaper. He asks for the readers continued patience with any and all errors as he works to improve his “litter-acy” skills.

Every week we are going to hide this image of Inky and let you find him in the Enquirer~Democrat.

When you find him email us your name, phone number, what edition you saw him in and the page number at editorial@enquirerdemocrat.com or stop in to our office at 125 E. Main St., Carlinville. We will have a monthly drawing and pick one name out of our cat box for a $5 off coupon on your next subscription to the Enquirer~Democrat.