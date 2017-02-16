Feisty Cavies make regional title run

The game was going in Carlinville’s favor Wednesday against Gillespie in the semifinals of the Class 2A girls regional at Carlinville High School.

Then the Miners lost their leading scorer and floor leader to a knee injury.

Gillespie never quite recovered from that as the Cavaliers defeated the Miners for the third time in four meetings this season, 42-33.

The Miners played more games at the Carlinville gyms (11) than their own gym (8) this season, having played a regular season game, four Carlinville tournament games, four Macoupin County tournament games and two regional games at The Big House on West Main St.

Unlike the past two games between the two rival schools where Gillespie had the lead for a good chunk of the game, this time the Cavies led from start to finish.

“I liked the way we guarded and we were able to subdue their scorers with the exception of (Amanda) Schmidt early as the zone we picked worked out,” said Carlinville coach Darrin DeNeve. “Offensively, Grace and Rachel had some buckets, but other girls came in and did their job too. It was a good team win, and a regional championship game is pretty exciting. The girls and I are looking forward to it.”

The Miners finished with a 16-12 record, while Carlinville moved to Thursday’s championship with an 18-11 record.

But it was Miner senior Schmidt’s presence on the floor that the Miners missed the most over the final 11 minutes of the game. With 3:13 left in the third quarter, she went down with what appeared to be a very serious knee injury on the Miners side of the court near the baseline.

Carlinville led 31-18 at the time.

“She is a terrific player,” DeNeve said of Schmidt. “We certainly wish her the best. She’s been really, really good for four years and she’s always very polite and friendly to me as well.”

Gillespie never led in the game, as Schmidt had nine of her team’s 11 first quarter points. The game was tied twice, at 2-2 and 11-11 late in the first quarter.

The Cavies kept the lead early behind five points each from Grace Zachary and Rachel Olroyd.

Carlinville held a 12-11 lead after one quarter, and the Miners had foul trouble, committing 12 first half fouls to just four for the Cavaliers.

Both teams struggled shooting from the field in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers got to the foul line to extend the lead to halftime.

Carlinville made eight of 13 at the foul line in the second quarter, led by Olroyd with five points in the quarter, Carlinville took a 24-16 halftime lead.

The Miners also struggled shooting from the perimeter throughout the contest, and were zero of six from the field in the third quarter before the Schmidt injury.

Carlinville had just built a 31-18 lead on an Olroyd pass to Zachary in the post. Then one of the conference and area’s best players went down after committing an offensive foul.

The injury delay caused some sadness and concern among those in attendance, while the Miners came out after the delay, getting a basket from Karli Carr and two hoops form Paige Niemeyer.

But the Cavies with 10 third quarter points from Zachary led 36-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Olroyd hit a shot to open the fourth quarter – the Cavies lone field goal of the quarter, to extend to a 38-24 lead.

Niemeyer helped get the Miners back within 38-30 with 1:27 left, scoring six unanswered points. She then made the team’s lone three-pointer with 50 seconds left to make it 40-33.

Sydney Bates closed the game for Carlinville making all four free throws down the stretch to keep the Cavies season alive.

Zachary finished with 17 points and Olroyd had 13. Olivia Olroyd and Bates both scored five points and Kayla Seal hit a pair of free throws for two points.

Carlinville was 13 of 50 from the field, 15 of 29 from the foul line with 14 turnovers.

Niemeyer had 18 points and Schmidt 13 for the Miners, which made just 12 of 51 from the field, eight of 11 at the foul line with 14 turnovers.

Tri City 52, Pittsfield 28

In Wednesday’s first semifinal, top-seeded Buffalo Tri-City had no problems in defeating Pittsfield.

The Tornadoes used a 13-0 run in the first half to break a 6-6 tie, extending to a 22-15 halftime lead, which was the same score Pittsfield was trailing on Monday against Southwestern.

This time the third quarter was not kind to the Saukees, who were outscored 21-4 as the lead ballooned to 43-19.

Ashley Ford had 23 points for Tri-City, 10 of which came in the third quarter after an 11-point first half.

Aubrey Hunt added 14 points for the Tornadoes, which made 21 of 46 shots from the field and six of 11 at the foul line with 15 turnovers.

Tri City improved to 22-1 with the win.

Pittsfield, which finished 13-17, got nine points from Maddie Palmer and eight from Lilly Pepper. The team was just nine of 45 from the field and nine of 13 at the foul line, with 18 turnovers.

Regional Championship

Tri-City 45, Carlinville 30

Hunt scored all 17 of her points in the first half Thursday as Tri-City took the regional title with a 45-30 win over the host Cavaliers.

Carlinville finished the season with a record of 18-12.

Ford added 12 of her game-high 20 points in the second half.

“They’re very good inside, then the freshman guard is really terrific,” DeNeve said. “They got off to a fast start and I joked to the girls, ‘hey, we’re playing the Tornadoes and not the Hurricanes. Tornadoes are over quickly.’ We did sort of weather the storm a little bit. Just couldn’t really close the gap.”

The Tornadoes opened an 18-7 lead after one quarter behind 12 points from Hunt and six from Ford, while limiting Carlinville to hoops from Hannah Lair and Zachary and a late three-point basket from R. Olroyd.

Carlinville got within 18-12 when Sydney Cania found Lair for a basket early in the second quarter.

Tri-City closed the half on a 10-2 run, capped by a buzzer-beating Hunt three-point shot. It was 28-14 Tornadoes at the half.

The Cavaliers hung around for a while, getting within 30-20 after opening the second half on a 6-2 run.

Ford had three baskets in the third to extend the lead to 37-22 after three quarters.

In the fourth, Ford added three more baskets, with R.Olroyd scoring seven points for Carlinville in the final quarter of their season, but it just was not enough.

Tri-City made 19 of 47 from the field, four of nine foul shots with 14 turnovers.

Carlinville more than doubled their win total from last season, and DeNeve was pleased with the progress made.

“It’s always an important goal to improve,” DeNeve said. “Whether its sports or anything else. And these girls have improved tremendously.”

Zachary had 14 points to lead Carlinville, while R.Olroyd scored 10 and Lair had six. Carlinville was 12 of 38 from the field, five of 12 at the foul line with 21 turnovers.

The four senior players will be missed next year, all contributing to the team in their own way.

“I’ve got memories of them when they were younger – they were the four that would stay after practice, kind of shoot around or play two on two,” DeNeve said. “It’s been fun to coach them. All four of them have brought something to the table in terms of their basketball skills and we certainly wish them the best.”

Tri-City (24-1) will play Tuesday in the Waverly Sectional against Illini West of Carthage.

Valmeyer Regional

Okawville 52, Mt. Olive 38

Thursday night, Valmeyer hosted the Class 1A regional championship game, with Mt. Olive seeking that first ever elusive regional championship.

The Wildcats entered 25-3 facing a 21-6 Okawville team that has been there, done that several times before.

This time the postseason experience of the Rockets got the better of the senior-laden Wildcats, ending Mt. Olive’s season with a 52-38 win in the regional final.

Okawville took a 17-9 lead after one quarter. Mt. Olive tried to keep it close, getting it to 28-21 at halftime.

But the Rockets would outscore Mt. Olive 13-8 in the third to take a 41-29 lead to the fourth quarter, holding off the Wildcats to win another regional crown.

Zoe Murphy had 14 points to pace Mt. Olive, while Jill Niehaus had eight points, Brianna Henke seven; Courtney Kernich six and Caitlyn Fields three. All of those players will graduate.

Madison Regional

Lebanon 62, Bunker Hill 38

In a semifinal of the Madison Regional Thursday night, Lebanon eliminated Bunker Hill, as the top-ranked Class 1A Greyhounds rolled into Friday’s regional final.

Bunker Hill finished with an 11-16 record.