Farm family event planned March 7

LITCHFIELD (Feb. 22, 2018) – The HSHS St. Francis Foundation and its agriculture committee will host a Farm Family event on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Lincoln Land Community College in Litchfield. The event is free and open to all farmers and their families who reside in Macoupin and Montgomery counties.

Complimentary health screenings will be available from 7 to 9 a.m. and will include a comprehensive blood profile that screens for anemia, infection, diabetes, elevated cholesterol, thyroid, liver, and kidney function; a skin cancer screening; an oral cancer screening; a hemoglobin A1C check; hearing, vision, and blood pressure checks. Pre-registration is necessary for the screenings and breakfast and may be made by contacting Meghan Bertolino, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, at (217) 324-8206 by Feb. 26.

A hearty breakfast buffet, compliments of Litchfield Family Practice Center, will begin at 7:45 a.m. Beginning at 8:15 a.m., Andrea Margaritas, CPA, will discuss the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, specifically how it impacts individuals and farmers. Phil Kaeb will offer insight on Section 199A rules regarding pass through entities, which is the portion of the new law that has the greatest impact on farmers and small businesses. Both speakers are with Fleming Tawfall & Company.

Following their presentation, Jerry Carroll, a farmer and agricultural comedian, will offer comedic relief from the stress of farming. Carroll’s experience as a performer includes serving as the opening act for Michael Bolton, Lyle Lovett, Patty Loveless, Dione Warwick and Larry Gatlin.

The farm family event will conclude with the presentation of the St. Isidore Friend of Agriculture award and drawings for door prizes that include four tickets to a Cardinals game, and gift certificates to Animal Medical Center of Litchfield and Paris Foods.

Sponsors for this year’s event include: Litchfield Family Practice Center, Bank & Trust Company, Fleming, Tawfall & Company, Pro-Bilt Buildings, Kerber, Eck & Braeckel, First National Bank of Litchfield, First National Bank of Raymond, M & M Service Company, LNB Insurance Services Company, Joseph F. Boente Sons, Anthony Marten Insurance Agency, Air Methods Arch Air Medical, Saxby Oil, Taylor Tire and Auto, Farmers Grain-Litchfield, Fillmore, Farm Credit Illinois, Pioneer-Litchfield Production Plant, Niemann Grain Farms, Hillsboro Rental, First National Bank of Nokomis, Animal Medical Center of Litchfield, Jubelt’s Restaurant & Bakery, McKay NAPA Auto Parts, and Holiday Inn Express.

Paula Endress, Director of Philanthropy for HSHS St. Francis Hospital, added, “We hope this event will be beneficial to our area farmers by providing them with health screenings, timely information on agriculture issues, great comedy, and a nice meal. We appreciate all the work of our agriculture committee members: Lou Ellen Anderson, Eric Helgen, Erik Hyam, Tony Marten, Jane Martin, Kevin Niemann, and Levi Suhrenbrock in planning this event.”