Family-run Area Diesel Service welcomes third generation of management

Family-run Area Diesel Service welcomes third generation of

Area Diesel Service, Inc. is proud to announce Tyler Leefers returning to the company to join management in overseeing daily business operations.

“Our long-range plan is to have Tyler be the future of the company,” said Area Diesel President Val Leefers, grandfather of Tyler Leefers.

Tyler Leefers will join his grandfather, and his father Vice President Von Leefers, to continue the family business that spans forty-six years and three generations.

“He is aware that following in Von and my footsteps requires sometimes very long hours, doing jobs no one else knows how to do, or will do, and full devotion to the service of the customer, our employees, and to better ADS,” said Val Leefers.

Growing up in the family business, Tyler Leefers spent many formative years as a part-time employee with ADS, which sparked a passion for the business and industry, and led him to continuing his undergraduate education in diesel and agricultural degree programs.

“Since I was just a little guy, building injectors, I knew that I wanted to be in this business and industry,” said Tyler Leefers. “That is why I pursued my degrees and have earned experience and training in the industry after college.”

A commitment to furthering his education took him nearly fifteen-hundred miles away from the Carlinville, Illinois ADS headquarters to Montana State University in Northern in Havre, Montana.

In addition to the hands-on learning through the diesel technology and agricultural mechanic degree programs, Tyler Leefers also interned with Resource Power Group, a leading supplier of medium speed engines and services for large bore diesel and natural gas engines.

In 2016 Tyler Leefers earned his bachelor’s degree in diesel technology and associate’s degree in agricultural mechanics, and was quickly employed by Border Plains Equipment in Glasgow, Montana as a diesel service technician.

After two years with Border Plains Equipment, Tyler Leefers accepted a position with Southwest Ag in Dickinson, North Dakota. At Southwest Ag he took on the responsibility for most of the in-field service calls and in-shop diesel technician duties.

“Tyler already has the ability to do service calls and will be able to expand additional services as his overall experience grows,” said Val Leefers.

Fully transitioning into this new role, Tyler Leefers has relocated to the Carlinville area with wife Brinne, and their two dogs Henry and Ollie.

“I have witnessed my grandpa and dad build and transform ADS to meet the industry demands. They have done a great job,” said Tyler Leefers.

“I want to follow their lead to learn and grow, not only with the business, but also with all of my fellow co-workers.”