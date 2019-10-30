Families display creativity at ‘Carve it Up’ event

Pumpkins from the Imagine! Rural Arts Carve It Up event Oct. 27 were put on display during the Carlinville Rotary Halloween parade following the ‘Carve it Up’ event on the town square. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jordan Grucza.

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The fun had to wait an extra day due to rain, but Mother Nature rewarded children and the families for their patience with friendly weather at the third ‘Carve it Up’ event on the Carlinville square Sunday afternoon, hosted by Imagine! Rural Arts.

Participants painted and carved designs on a pumpkin of their choosing, which was then put on display during the Halloween parade.

At the conclusion of the festivities, everyone got to take their creations home – free of charge. No money was required to participate.

“This is a great way to get kids involved in art since we don’t have that in schools right now,” said Darci Boston. “We already do ‘Chalk it Up’ in the summer, so we felt that it was necessary to hold a fall-themed version of that event as well.”

“The Rotary has been very happy to have us work with them,” said Julie Boente. “This isn’t a contest or anything like that. People to get a kick out of their artwork and this has already been a big hit. Sometimes, it’s the little things in life that make the biggest difference.”