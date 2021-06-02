Fallen veterans honored at Memorial Day ceremony

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

May 31 was Memorial Day, a time to remember the many lives that had been sacrificed for the freedom and rights of United States’ citizens.

A traditional service was held in front of a ‘standing room only’ crowd at the American Legion Building in Carlinville Monday evening.

The Carlinville Municipal Band, under the direction of Steve McGartland, performed for the first time since the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carlinville Cub Scout Pack No. 65 visited and placed flags following a roll call of deceased veterans by Master of Ceremonies Larry Kaburick.

The event concluded with a salute by the American Legion Firing Squad, the playing of ‘Taps,’ a benediction from Jessica Boehm and the retrieving of colors by the American Legion Color Guard.

Guest speaker

The honorary guest speaker for the evening was Jim Vanderpoel, a recipient of multiple awards that include a Navy Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Award and National Defense Medal.

