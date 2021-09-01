Falcon Punch: CHS football stuns state-ranked Gibson City-Melvin Sibley in season opener

Falcon Punch: CHS football stuns state-ranked Gibson City-Melvin
Carson Wiser ties Carlinville single-game receptions record
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
With Roxana out of the South Central Conference and North Mac’s transition still one year away, Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday was able to transform a potential Week 1 bye into a non-conference road matchup against Gibson City-Melvin Sibley – a program that recently won back-to-back Class 2A state titles from 2017-2018 and currently featured a star running back committing to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Easterday was glad to get his team on the field last weekend, but that was just the start of what turned out to be one of the most memorable season openers in the storied CHS football history Aug. 28.
The Cavaliers embarked on a two-and-a-half hour bus ride, braved an intense afternoon summer heat, overcame early offensive struggles and pulled away for a 27-6 win over a Falcons’ team that was coming into the season as a IHSA Class 1A heavyweight – No. 3 overall in the preseason poll.
“This is huge for us,” Easterday said. “It sets the tempo for the rest of the season. These road environments are exciting to play in and we don’t get afraid of those things. We want to encourage kids to be put in those tough situations.”
Easterday was uncertain about how the CHS offense would produce, but four unanswered touchdowns in the second half was a pleasant surprise.
“I didn’t have a clue, if you want to know the truth,” Easterday said. “We were young up front, we knew we had some skilled kids that we could throw it. We really wanted to run the ball more effectively, but I was very impressed with Gibson City’s front three. I’m kind of disappointed we couldn’t move the ball a little bit more, but we were able to get that done in the passing game.”
See the complete story in the September 2 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.