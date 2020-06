Fair memories: Floral judging



In a normal year, stories this time of year would be detailing theactivities and events occurring at the annual Macoupin County Fair. In this photo, Laura Mefford judges daylilies in 2013. She has been judging varieties of flowers for several years at the Macoupin County Fair. A special section inserted in this week’s edition highlights a few stories and events that occurred at past county fairs. Photo by Daniel Winningham.