Fair board members continue long-standing Carlinville tradition

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County Fair, for its entire 167-year history, has been coordinated by volunteers. The fair is managed by several committees, with board members serving on and running them. Superintendents who are not on the board also oversee the contest buildings and donate the majority of their time to the fair.

Kim Carney Rhodes, president of the Macoupin County Fair Board, is a third generation board member, along with several others who are second or third generation. Carlinville realtor Brad Graham serves as vice president. Second generation board member Sharon Carty continues the tradition of serving on the committee after a long history of her family, the Kaufmans, being very active.

Board Member Jerry Thomas has also served on the board for more than 40 years, in the footsteps of his father. Multigenerational team Alex Fones and his grandson have both also contributed a significant amount of work.

Among the work the volunteers have done are donations of buildings in memory of local families who contributed considerable time and effort to the fair, including the Franke Pavilion and Bates Building on the fairgrounds.

Volunteers Jodi and Matt Bennett, Brad Davis, Joe Lewis and Jerry Thomas oversee the grounds and mowing the fairgrounds. Davis and M. Bennett spend two weeks of their vacation to volunteer.

“We have families that have well over 100 years of board representation between all their time served,” said Rhodes. “The fair doesn’t run without its many volunteers. We have monthly meetings and begin planning the next year as soon as the current year is finalized.”