Extension offers tomato workshop

University of Illinois Extension’s horticulture educator Andrew Holsinger and nutrition and wellness educator Lisa Peterson will conduct a workshop on tomato plants from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Extension office in Carlinville. The workshop will cover growing the plants, pest management, maintenance, and what to do with picked tomatoes.

Peterson will cover the nutritional benefits of tomatoes, freezing, drying and canning. Participants will get an opportunity to water bath can salsa to take home, as well as receive a packet of information on disease and pest management, growing a variety of tomatoes, canning, freezing and drying tomatoes; and a recipe booklet.

The class is part of the Unit 18 Eat Local Initiative, and all costs are covered by a grant funded by the Lumpkin Family Foundation. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 11. To register, visit web.extension.illinois.edu/cjmm or call the Macoupin County Extension office at (217) 854-9604.

For more information, call the office or email aholsing@illinois.edu or lap5981@illinois.edu.

