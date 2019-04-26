Examining the impact of Tobacco 21 in Macoupin County

Examining the impact of Tobacco 21 in Macoupin

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Following the passing of Tobacco 21 into law, there has been some discussion over how effective the law will be in keeping tobacco products out of the hands of teens.

Julia Boente, Marketing Director of J.F. Boente Sons, Inc. seemed confident that the law wouldn’t have a significant impact on their retail sales in the Shell stations her company owns and manages.

“We have prompts on our registers, so we’ll have to go through and change all the prompting for the age. In the end it would be kind of nice to have one age for everything,” Boente said.

Dave Boente, general manager, added these prompts would have to be applied to all of their tobacco products including cigarettes, chewing tobacco and vaping products. Regarding vaping, they confirmed the restrictions are also applied to sales of devices as well as vaping liquid, barring 18 to 20 year olds from sales regardless of whether nicotine is in the liquid or not.

“Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds, these two big companies both have vaping products, and they’re real adamant about their ID programs,” said D. Boente.

“They’ll check the FDA website and see if we have any violations,” J. Boente added.

J. Boente also explained there are real concerns about teens adding cannabis oil to the liquid.

“It does affect the schools, and naturally we want to do what we can to stop that,” she said.

Kathy Drea, Vice President of Advocacy of the American Lung Association of Upper Midwest confirmed that the use of e-cigarettes among youths have been determined to be at “epidemic levels.”

Drea clarified that it’s the Food and Drug Administration’s job to classify e-cigarettes as tobacco products rather than the state of Illinois.

“We get police stings to check on age verification, but also now the FDA’s getting involved too, watching what we sell,” said D. Boente. “It’s a little different now that they’re involved. There are a lot of people checking in on things in the stores.”

D. Boente added that when they are fined for a violation, it’s not just the company that receives one but also the clerk, so any changes like Tobacco 21 will require everyone from the bottom up to be more vigilant in checking for IDs and abiding by the new restrictions.

“I’m not opposed to it going to 21 at all,” said D. Boente. “I just wish the other states would get involved. I wish it was more of a federal thing.”

“One thing we know for sure is things change,” said J. Boente. “It’s just business. We’ve been around a long time and we don’t get too uptight about things like this.”

Drea said that while research shows that while there has been a 25 percent decline in tobacco use in areas that have already put Tobacco 21 into effect, the American Lung Association has seen a 36 percent decline in Chicago.

Kent Tarro, Public Health Director of Macoupin County, seemed cautiously optimistic when asked about the Tobacco 21 campaign.

“I think it’s hard to enforce, but we probably will save some lives,” said Tarro. “If somebody doesn’t smoke by the age of 21, they have a much greater likelihood of staying a non-smoker, and I think that’s really what it was all about. I’m hoping that all forms of inhalants will be against the law for anyone under 21.”