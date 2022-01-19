Ewell Elwood Long

Ewell Elwood Long, 87, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2022.

Woody, as he was known to his friends and family, lived a full life. He was born in 1934 to Clarence Elwood Long, Flora Belle (Lewis) Long in Fayette, MO, and saw much of the United States, living and working in Missouri, Indiana, and Florida, calling Belleair, FL home for the last 25 years of his life.

He found his first love in 1957 and married Viola Felton and was married until her passing in 1996. At the age of 62, he found love again, and in 2004, married his wife, Carol (Bankson) Keiser. Woody and Carol enjoyed their individual businesses, yet they were excellent partners and sounding boards for one another. Together, they enjoyed traveling, attending business conferences, and being connected to interested and interesting colleagues.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; twin sons, Michael (Kathy) and Peter (Cathy) Sullivan; son, Kenton (Marta); daughter, Lisa (Gary) Schoenhouse; stepsons, Christopher and Ryan Keiser; and stepdaughter, Angeline (Stephen) Johnson; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Sydney (Garland) Middendorf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Elwood Long, Flora Belle (Lewis) Long; and wife, Viola Felton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville from 2-3 p.m. and graveside services at 3 p.m.

Burial will be in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville, Illinois.

Memorials in Woody’s name are suggested to Loveless Park or Parkinsons Foundation.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.